SThree (STHR) SThree: Annual Report and Accounts upload to NSM 04-March-2019 / 10:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 4 March 2019 SThree plc Annual Report and Accounts SThree plc has today, in accordance with LR 9.6.1 R of the Listing Rules, submitted to the FCA copies of the following documents: - SThree plc Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2018 - Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting These have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [1]. These are also available on the SThree plc website at http://www.sthree.com/en/investors/financial-results [2] and have today been sent to shareholders. The Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held at 1st Floor, 75 King William Street. London. EC4N 7BE on Wednesday 24th April 2019 at 11.30am. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7691 EQS News ID: 783177 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e0443ba251b67afb33b56617e3f419c9&application_id=783177&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=39f8e641d6981713c80988b198450544&application_id=783177&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

