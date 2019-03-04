Invicro LLC, a Konica Minolta company and icometrix jointly announced a partnership that will seamlessly offer the world's most comprehensive breadth of imaging core lab services combined with the most robust FDA-cleared MRI informatics capabilities through automated workflows. Pharmaceutical sponsors will experience one point of contact for study site set-up and training which will harmonize with a single platform for data management, sharing and analytics.

Invicro is a leading provider of quantitative imaging biomarkers, core lab services and software solutions for research and drug development, and Belgium based icometrix is the world leader in software solutions to obtain clinically meaningful data from brain MRI and CT scans. This unique partnership combines streamlined core lab processes and advanced imaging technologies with FDA-cleared software for clinical trials. This collaboration will deliver a more efficient, flexible solution to help expedite drug discovery and development and provide better insights in disease diagnostics.

"We are excited to partner with icometrix to jointly offer global imaging core lab services and advanced analytics capabilities, resulting in workflows with highly-reliable and consistent data outcomes," said Dr. Jacob Hesterman, Founding Partner and Head of R&D at Invicro. "Our Pharma and Biotech sponsors will benefit from the combination of established core lab operational excellence and analytics with robust, cutting-edge analysis tools in disease areas like Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease and Traumatic Brain Injury, enabling statistically powerful quantitation and fast, accurate decision-making."

"We started icometrix to help patients with neurological disorders by providing more objective and consistent reading of brain scans in the clinical setting," said Dr. Annemie Ribbens, VP Clinical Trials of icometrix. "As there is a huge interest to use our FDA cleared imaging measures in clinical trials and real-world studies, we are excited to partner with a global leader in this field."

About icometrix

icometrix (Leuven, Belgium; Chicago, IL, USA) is the world leader in software solutions to obtain clinically meaningful data from brain MRI and CT scans. The fully automated icobrain software is FDA cleared, and today, it is part of routine clinical practice in hospitals in Europe, Japan, India, Canada, Brazil and Australia. Furthermore, icometrix works with the largest health tech and pharmaceutical companies on the evaluation of trials of drugs for neurological diseases.

About Invicro

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Today, Invicro's multi-disciplinary team provides solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies across all stages of the drug development pipeline (Phase 0-IV), all imaging modalities and all therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, cardiology, and pulmonary. Invicro's quantitative biomarker services, advanced analytics and AI tools, and clinical operational services are backed by Invicro's industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant and iPACS

As part of the Konica Minolta precision medicine organization and with their sister company Ambry Genetics, Invicro develops and leverages the latest approaches in quantitative biomarkers including imaging, quantitative pathology and genomics. For more information, visit www.invicro.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is a global digital technology company with core strengths in imaging and data analysis, optics, materials, and nano-fabrication. Through innovation, Konica Minolta creates products and digital solutions for the betterment of business and society-today and for generations to come. Across its Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Industrial-facing businesses, the company aspires to be an Integral Value Provider that applies the full range of its expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to the customer's most pressing problems, works with the partners to ensure the solutions are sustainable, anticipates and addresses tomorrow's issues, and tailors each solution to meet the unique and specific needs of its valued customers. Leveraging these capabilities, Konica Minolta contributes to productivity improvement and workflow change for its customers and provides leading-edge service solutions in the IoT era. Headquartered in Tokyo and with operations in more than 50 countries, Konica Minolta has more than 43,000 employees serving approximately two million customers in over 150 countries. Konica Minolta is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, (TSE4902). For further information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.com/.

