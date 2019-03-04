Named Private Debt Investor's 2018 Global Fundraising of the Year, BDC of the Year (Americas), Lender of the Year (Europe) and Fundraising of the Year (Europe)

Named Private Equity International's 2018 Lender of Year in Europe

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) announced today that it has won five reader awards from two related industry publications, Private Debt Investor and Private Equity International

Private Debt Investor

Global Fundraising of the Year

BDC of the Year, Americas

Lender of the Year, Europe

Fundraising of the Year, Europe

Private Equity International

Lender of the Year in Europe

"We are honored to receive this broad-based recognition from our investors, valued partners and other industry constituents," said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares. "This recognition underscores our deep global expertise, our track record of providing our investors with attractive solutions across market cycles and our commitment to our borrowers to provide them with flexible capital that meets their evolving needs."

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation is a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $130.7 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2018 and 18 offices in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Since its inception in 1997, Ares has adhered to a disciplined investment philosophy that focuses on delivering strong risk-adjusted investment returns throughout market cycles. Ares believes each of its three distinct but complementary investment groups in Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate is a market leader based on assets under management and investment performance. Ares was built upon the fundamental principle that each group benefits from being part of the greater whole. For more information, visit www.aresmgmt.com.

