What member states of the European Union are responsible for migrants rescued from the Mediterranean? Can the EU agree on how to distribute asylum seekers among its members? The issue of migration is bound to play a major role in the European Parliament election that takes place from 23 to 26 May. Under the title "Migration and the Interior", EUrVote (http://EUrVote.eu) is making available a new topical information package to the media, which editorial teams can incorporate into their coverage free of charge.



Apart from an overview over the biggest challenges for the EU and its migration policy, the package contains current information about the planned reinforcement of Frontex as well as several background texts, for example about the legal issues in connection with maritime emergencies. The package also features images and interactive graphics.



About EUrVote:



In the run-up to the European elections EUrVote publishes information packages under http://EUrVote.eu, which can be used by the media free of charge. Packages have already been released on the EU's history, the European elections, recent developments as well as the EU's environment and climate protection policy.



As the elections draw closer the service will be expanded with opinion surveys from all EU member states. As soon as the first vote projections appear, widgets will show all the results from the individual member states and the distribution of seats in the new EU Parliament. This content may also be incorporated by media in their internet services. The project is supported by the European Parliament.



