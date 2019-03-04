Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2019) - Voleo Inc. ("Voleo", the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has joined with Nasdaq to promote financial literacy and market access through a continued engagement with students.

Voleo and Nasdaq will collaborate to engage university students across North America to compete in a Student Equity Trading Competition, where winners can win cash prizes, and a chance to attend a Market Open at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York.

The Equity Trading Competition introduces university students to the stock market and creates opportunities for practical experience in investing in equities. Using Voleo's SimuTrader platform, the clubs will manage simulated portfolios of $1 million. The competition enables investor/trader teams of three or more to form or join an investing club on Voleo, and leverage Nasdaq Basic Data to power the investment decisions.

The competition ends in April 2019. In addition to their share of the $5,000 cash prizes and portfolio bonuses, the top teams and investors will be hosted by Nasdaq for a tour of their Market Site and Market Open in Times Square, New York.

Voleo and Nasdaq introduced the competition with impressive results in 2017-18. Winning teams achieving between 15% and 37% in returns over the inaugural competition's two-month duration. Following the success shown by the participation and enthusiasm for the stock market, the competition has been established as an annual event.

"We are thrilled to team up with Nasdaq to provide students with an opportunity to invest in their futures," stated Thomas Beattie, CEO of Voleo. "We understand that there's a steep learning curve to understanding financial markets, and our organizations are both strong believers in building financial literacy. The social experience and gamification of our platform have helped students build confidence in the financial markets, and we've made updates to the product that really make investing fun," commented Mr. Beattie.

Michael Taylor, Director of Global Information Services at Nasdaq, stated, "At Nasdaq, our mission includes encouraging greater market participation through education and access to market data. We believe that Voleo's SimuTrader platform, combined with Nasdaq data, will provide students with a real investing experience that is innovative and social."

About Voleo Inc.

Voleo is a Canadian-based mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white-labeled by major financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage and retain a new category of investors.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our Investor Relations website at https://ir.myvoleo.com.







Voleo has entered into an agreement, dated January 29, 2018, with Logan Resources Ltd (TSXV: LGR) with respect to a business combination as more fully described in Logan Resources Ltd's news release dated January 30, 2018.







"Thomas Beattie"

Chief Executive Officer

