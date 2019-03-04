IMC Exploration Group Plc - Drilling Update

IMC Exploration Group Plc

("IMC" or the "Company);

Update on Drilling Programme



Drilling Programme

IMC Exploration Group Plc announces that a drilling programme has commenced on PL 2551 in Co. Wexford, Ireland. This is a highly prospective licence for gold mineralisation. There are many occurrences of gold in panned concentrates, gold in soils, gold in deep overburden, gold in mineralised float and gold in bedrock.

The IMC Directors believe that this current drilling programme will complement the work already carried out by IMC that significantly upgraded the gold potential of this licence.

It is considered that there is strong support for the presence of a zone of major gold mineralisation trending NE to ENE.

Dublin, 4th March 2018



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.