Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.03.2019 | 13:25
PR Newswire

IMC Exploration Group Plc - Drilling Update

PR Newswire

London, March 4

IMC Exploration Group Plc
("IMC" or the "Company);
Update on Drilling Programme

Drilling Programme

IMC Exploration Group Plc announces that a drilling programme has commenced on PL 2551 in Co. Wexford, Ireland. This is a highly prospective licence for gold mineralisation. There are many occurrences of gold in panned concentrates, gold in soils, gold in deep overburden, gold in mineralised float and gold in bedrock.

The IMC Directors believe that this current drilling programme will complement the work already carried out by IMC that significantly upgraded the gold potential of this licence.
It is considered that there is strong support for the presence of a zone of major gold mineralisation trending NE to ENE.

Dublin, 4th March 2018

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

END OF REGULATORY ANOUNCEMENT

Enquiries:
IMC Exploration Group Plc
Mr. Eamon O'Brien: Tel. Ireland: +353 87 6183024
Ms. Kathryn Byrne: Tel. Ireland: +353 85 2336033

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck: Tel: +44 20 7464 4091/+44 750 643 4107/+971 50 856 9408
E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Brinsley Holman: Tel: +44 207 464 4098
E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk


