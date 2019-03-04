FRANKFURT, March 04, 2019auf den Markt. Unternehmen sind damit in der Lage, ihre Applikationen deutlich einfacher als zuvor und bis zu 20-mal schneller zu entwickeln. Die neue Version 19.1 bietet zusätzliche Anwendungsmöglichkeiten der Low-Code / No-Code Plattform. Dazu gehören wichtige Bereiche wie Integration, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Schnittstellen-Entwicklung, Enterprise Mobility und Kunden-Engagement.



"Unternehmen wollen möglichst wenig Zeit damit verbringen, Daten zu konfigurieren und zu integrieren. Apps sollen Kosten einsparen, gleichzeitig aber auch die Kundenerfahrung verbessern und das operationale Geschäft effizienter gestalten", erklärt Malcom Ross, Vice President, Product, Appian. "Mit unserer neuen Version haben wir einen Meilenstein erreicht, der Integration und RPA fest in der Welt der Low-Code/No-Code Entwicklung verankert. Damit sind wir auch einen Schritt weiter, unsere Mission zu realisieren: Unser erklärtes Ziel ist es, die Entwicklung leistungsstarker Anwendungen zu vereinfachen."

Die neue Version beschleunigt die Integration von Drittanbietersystemen und -daten durch das neue Appian Integration Software Development Kit(SDK). Dies erlaubt Appian Kunden und Partnern eine einfache Entwicklung von No-Code Integrations-Plug-Ins. Dank des neuen Frameworks verfügt Appian RPA mit Blue Prism über No-Code Integration, um eine digitale Belegschaft an Robotern in Appian einzubetten.

"Wir freuen uns über die Zusammenarbeit mit Appian, um die Adaption intelligenter Automation voranzutreiben", so Linda Dotts, SVP Global Partner Strategy and Programms, Blue Prism. "Appian RPS mit Blue Prism vereinfacht die Integration von digitalen Arbeitern - Software-Bots - in ihre Geschäftsprozesse oder Anwendungen. Mit einigen wenigen Klicks ist alles geschafft, das ist brillant."

Die neue Version erweitert das von Appian patentierte SAIL Framework (Self-Assembling Interface Layer), welches erlaubt, Schnittstellen auf Basis eines Datenmodells intelligent zu generieren. Damit lässt sich die Entwicklung von Benutzerschnittstellen mit einer wahren No-Code Erfahrung beschleunigen. Diese erstellt Interfaces, die direkt Kundendaten nutzen. Entwickler können die Schnittstelle sofort oder für ein User-Interface-Refinement nutzen.

Anwendungs-Designer sind dank der neuen Version außerdem in der Lage, die erstellten Interfaces mit einem einzigen Klick offline mobilen Geräten zur Verfügung zu stellen. Die verbesserten offline Mobile-Fähigkeiten sind jetzt für Aufgaben verfügbar und speichern Daten, Bilder und Inhalte sicher im Cache für eine Offline-Verarbeitung während Kundendiensteinsätzen. Wieder online, werden die Aufgaben der Reihe nach abgearbeitet und direkt an den Server weitergeleitet. Damit gehören Verwechselungen und Zeitverzögerungen im Prozess der Vergangenheit an.

Die Erwartungen seiner Kunden zu erfüllen, hat im digitalen Zeitalter weiterhin oberste Priorität. Daher bietet Appian jetzt das Genesys PureEngage Voice-Komponenten Plug-in für Appian Intelligent Contact Center(ICC) an. Kunden-Interaktionen auf Basis der PureEngage Plattform lassen sich nahtlos in die Appian Plattform einbetten. Kundenbetreuer können die telefonische Kommunikation damit besser steuern. Die PureEngage Plattform ist eine Omnichannel Customer Engagement Suite, mit der weltweit agierende Unternehmen erstklassige und skalierbare Kundenerfahrungen bieten können.

Die neueste Version der Appian Plattform ist ab sofort verfügbar. Weitere Details erfahren Sie hier.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the upcoming release of the latest version of the Appian platform, the integration of the Appian platform to third-party systems and data, the latest version of the Appian platform enabling no-code integration and robotic process automation, and the acceleration of the creation of user interfaces in Appian, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. Those forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to defects or disruptions in the rollout of updates or enhancements to the Appian platform, risks related to Appian's ability to meet its customers' needs by continuing to innovate and provide a useful platform, Appian's ability to integrate the Appian platform with third-party applications and platforms, Appian's ability to license software from third parties for integration into the Appian platform, Appian's ability to provide a platform that is useful to its customers, including through offering new or enhanced solutions, the success of Appian's strategic relationships with third parties, potential security breaches and unauthorized access to Appian's platform or customer data, and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 21, 2019, and subsequent reports that Appian files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian's management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Über Appian

Appian bietet eine Software-Entwicklungsplattform, die intelligente Automatisierung und Low-Code-Entwicklung kombiniert, um schnell leistungsstarke Geschäftsanwendungen bereitzustellen. Viele der weltweit größten Unternehmen nutzen Appian-Anwendungen, um die Kundenzufriedenheit zu verbessern, operative Exzellenz zu erreichen und globale Risiken und Compliance kombiniert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf www.appian.de.

Für Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an:

Appian

Cindy Cheng

Sr. Director of Marketing Communications, EMEA

pr.dach@appian.com