CipherLoc Corporation: CipherLoc Earns FIPS 140-2 Validation for Data Security and Encryption Solutions

Polymorphic Encryption Engine Completes FIPS 140-2 Certification

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK), a provider of highly secure, quantum-safe data protection technology, today announced FIPS 140-2 (Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2) validation certificate #3381 has been awarded to the CipherLoc Polymorphic Encryption Engine Core solution by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

CipherLoc's Polymorphic Encryption Engine data security and encryption solutions are now eligible to be procured by U.S. federal agencies, government service providers and other organizations that require products to be certified to meet security standards for protecting sensitive information. FIPS 140-2 credentials also support CipherLoc's use in regulated industries such as utilities, finance, and healthcare. These verticals are expected to offer significant opportunities for CipherLoc's future growth.

FIPS 140-2 was established by NIST and their Canadian counterpart, the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), to establish benchmarks for cryptography, as well as the methodology for testing against those benchmarks. If a solution has a FIPS 140-2 certificate, it is only because it has been tested and formally validated by the U.S. and Canadian Governments. FIPS 140-2 has been widely adopted around the world in both public and private sectors as a practical security benchmark and realistic best practice.

The FIPS 140-2 validation was granted after an independently accredited lab put the CipherLoc encryption module through a rigorous NIST-specified series of tests, managed by SafeLogic. After assessing conformance with the FIPS 140-2 standard, the module's test report was sent to the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP), operated by the NIST and the CSE. Their joint office confirmed compliance and issued certificate #3381, available publicly here (https://csrc.nist.gov/Projects/Cryptographic-Module-Validation-Program/Certificate/3381).

"The SafeLogic team was honored to contribute to this effort, combining our specialization in FIPS 140-2 with CipherLoc's expertise in data security to open new opportunities for the federal government and other organizations to deploy best-in-class solutions," said SafeLogic CEO Ray Potter. "It is truly a step in the right direction when data security solutions like CipherLoc become available to the public sector."

Said Dr. Milton Mattox, Chief Operating Officer of CipherLoc Corporation, "CipherLoc is founded on the principle that all information, whether in motion, in use or at rest, should be protected with the highest-level security and encryption at all times. With the addition of our FIPS 140-2 certification, our Polymorphic Encryption Engine has taken its rightful place as a NIST validated cryptography solution, which is the natural next step in our mission to help companies, organizations, and individuals secure their most precious asset - their data. We look forward to advancing our engagements with a number of government and commercial entities in our sales funnel who have been awaiting this certification as part of their evaluation of CipherLoc's unparalleled data encryption capabilities."

About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

CipherLoc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine, which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

About SafeLogic

SafeLogic provides innovative encryption products for applications in mobile, cloud, server, appliance, wearable, IoT, and other constrained environments. Our flagship product, CryptoComply, provides drop-in FIPS 140-2 compliance with a common API across platforms. SafeLogic's customers include many of the most influential and innovative companies in technology. SafeLogic is privately held and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information about SafeLogic, please visit www.SafeLogic.com.

