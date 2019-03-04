sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,212 Euro		-0,003
-1,40 %
WKN: A2DU34 ISIN: AU000000FLC5 Ticker-Symbol: 4SVE 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,21
0,243
15:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED0,212-1,40 %