Edison Investment Research - General Industrials - Fluence Corporation: The award of a €165m (US$188m) contract to provide water treatment to Abidjan, the largest city in Ivory Coast, is transformative in our view. This turnkey project will supply 150,000m3/day of water to 4.7 million people and include a range of treatment solutions. The win establishes Fluence as a supplier of large, innovative solutions and leads us to double our FY20 adjusted EPS forecast to US.8. Despite organic revenue growth in FY19 and FY20 of well over 50%, the share price implies an FY20 P/E of 7x.ISIN: AU000000FLC5

