Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Xbrane Biopharma: Xbrane now focuses on developing high-margin biosimilar products with Xlucane, its Lucentis biosimilar, as the lead product. After the July 2018 SEK78m upfront deal with STADA, Xbrane is starting the global XPLORE Phase III trial. The primary endpoint reports in mid-2020 and XPLORE completes in February 2021. Xbrane is raising SEK59.3m at SEK30/ share to help fund its 50% share of the XPLORE study. Xbrane sold SEK20m of Spherotide (a triptorelin generic) to Iran in 2018. A partner is needed to progress development in Europe. Our valuation remains at SEK581m.ISIN: SE0007789409

