Qubit Announces New Product Portfolio Designed to Accelerate Personalization for Retail Brands

World-leading brands committed to leveraging Qubit's Start, Grow and Pro for successful personalization initiatives

LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubit , a leader in marketing personalization technology, today announced at Shoptalk the availability of a new tiered product portfolio that's designed to take brands, regardless of current stage, on the path towards integrated personalization. Tailored for enterprise and high-growth retail brands, the Qubit products work in concert to jump-start personalization initiatives, drive growth, and enable advanced API-driven use cases. This new portfolio includes:

Qubit Start - Fast implementation, focus on the fundamentals, deliver value

- Fast implementation, focus on the fundamentals, deliver value Qubit Grow - Solve specific industry and business challenges, go multichannel

- Solve specific industry and business challenges, go multichannel Qubit Pro - Unlimited scale, custom experiences, developer tools, deep integrations

"Businesses need to modernize, accelerate and transform their personalization programs," said Graham Cooke, CEO of Qubit. "The products announced today will enable organizations to build differentiated customer experiences in a frictionless way, either beginning or doubling-down on personalization. With 83.9 percent[1] of retail shoppers only ever purchasing once, Qubit is here to ensure we're fixing the biggest industry problems and building solutions that match up to the strategic goals of our customers."

Qubit Start provides both an on-ramp to personalization, and an immediate impact on revenue and retention. With quick time-to-value, the key product features include social proof , product recommendations , and product discovery solutions .

Qubit Grow accelerates personalization programs with industry-specific solutions that are designed to solve business challenges like driving first to second purchase, notifying visitors when products are back-in-stock and deploying relevant messaging based on behavioral data. All experiences are underpinned by Qubit's segmentation capability , proven to increase the effectiveness of personalization by three times [2].

Qubit Pro is the toolkit that transforms personalization. Qubit Pro enables businesses to coordinate, lead and direct customer journeys with unrivaled scale, and tap into business data. Organizations with personalization as a core strategy can implement integrated experiences across all digital touchpoints and make existing technology investments work even harder.

River Island , a Qubit Pro customer, has more than 350 stores, six websites that ship to 100 countries worldwide, and over $1B in annual revenues. Tim MacIvor, head of customer experience for River Island, said: "It's not just about shipping products to somebody, it's about the curation of a look and really deep personalization, and we've got a real opportunity to be more a part of a customer's lifestyle than just providing garments to them."

"Personalization is both a strategy and a technology," said Simon Jaffery-Reed, VP of Product at Qubit. "For personalization to be truly successful, organizations need data-driven solutions that enable them to start quickly, prove value and then accelerate. We believe this new portfolio will align with existing processes and address some of the barriers that have traditionally prevented marketing and tech teams from being able to deliver truly personalized brand experiences online. That's the problem we want to solve."

Qubit's Co-Founder and CTO, Emre Baran, will be speaking on the Technologies Transforming Retail: Artificial Intelligence track on March 4 at 9:15 am on Monday, March 4th.

Please visit Qubit at Booth #4928 at Shoptalk March 3-6, 2019 at the Venetian in Las Vegas .

Qubit's mission is to drive customer loyalty and lifetime value through personalization. In 2018, the company was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines. Global luxury, fashion, beauty, travel and egaming brands partner with Qubit to transform the way they understand and influence their visitors. Qubit serves world-leading brands, delivering over 60 billion experiences and influencing over $40 billion in retail revenue in 2018. Customers include NET-A-PORTER, Farfetch, Emirates, L'OCCITANE en Provence, Thomas Cook, and Ladbrokes Coral. Headquartered in London, the company has offices across Europe and the U.S. Qubit's investors include Goldman Sachs, Sapphire Ventures, Accel Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Balderton Capital. For more information, please visit: www.qubit.com