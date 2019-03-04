3D Printing Plastics Market to Grow at 26.1% CAGR by 2023

PUNE, India, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D printing plastics market new research report added in ReportsnReports.com. 3D printing plastics market is estimated at USD 615.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,965.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.1% between 2018 and 2023 and increase in supply with forward integration from major polymer companies, increase in demand from end-use industries for production activities, development of application-specific plastic grades, and government initiatives, worldwide to support the adoption of 3D printing plastics across industries drive the market. Environmental concerns for consumption of plastics is one the major restraints for the market.

Some of the major companies profiled in this report include 3D Systems Corporation (US), Stratasys, Ltd. (US), Arkema SA (France), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), HP Inc. (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), CRP Group (US), Envisiontec GmbH (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), and Oxford Performance Materials Inc. (US).

Based on form, the 3D printing plastics market has been segmented into filament, liquid/ink, and powder. The powder segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with increasing demand for laser sintering technology. The filament segment is expected to dominate the market for 3D printing plastics, owing toits wide use in general and commercial applications.

Based on type, the 3D printing plastics market has been segmented into photopolymer, ABS, PLA, polyamide, and others. The market is projected to be dominated by the photopolymer segment, as photopolymer comprises most of the polymer grades in resin form.

Filament form segment to dominate the 3D printing plastics market

Based on application, the 3D printing plastics market has been segmented into prototyping, manufacturing, and others. The manufacturing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with the increasing use of 3D printing plastics in the end-use industries such as aerospace & defense and healthcare. The prototyping segment is expected to dominate the market for 3D printing plastics, owing to the use of 3D printing technology for the development of prototypes.

"The Asia Pacific market projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The Asia Pacific3D Printing Plastics Market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Asia Pacific is a major market for 3D printing plastics mainly due to the strong presence of automotive, healthcare, and electrical & electronics industries that are among the fastest adopters of the 3D printing technology. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the market, in terms of demand.

Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

By Company Type : Tier 1 - 11%, Tier 2 - 33%, and Tier 3 - 56%

: Tier 1 - 11%, Tier 2 - 33%, and Tier 3 - 56% By Designation : C Level - 20%, Director Level - 10%, and Others - 70%

: C Level - 20%, Director Level - 10%, and Others - 70% By Region: North America - 36%, Europe - 29%, Asia Pacific - 14%, Middle East & Africa -14.3%, and South America - 7%

