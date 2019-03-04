CrowdStrike brings the power of the cloud-native Falcon platform to Android and iOS, further extending its market-leading EDR protection across the enterprise

CrowdStrike Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced CrowdStrike Falcon for Mobile, the first enterprise endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution for mobile devices. Based on CrowdStrike's proven EDR technology for enterprise endpoints, Falcon for Mobile enables security teams to hunt for advanced threats on mobile devices and provides unprecedented visibility into malicious, unwanted, or accidental access to sensitive corporate data, while protecting user privacy and without impacting device performance.

Leveraging CrowdStrike's cloud-native platform and single-agent architecture, customers seamlessly extend their investment with CrowdStrike Falcon for mobile EDR protection. With Falcon for Mobile, security teams have real-time visibility into mobile device activity to quickly identify, investigate and remediate threats. The comprehensive mobile solution also integrates Falcon threat intelligence to provide guidance in mobile threat hunting activities, and Falcon OverWatch to proactively hunt for threats on mobile devices 24/7/365.

"We continue to expand the capabilities of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, leveraging its cloud-native architecture built to protect the endpoint and stop the breach on every platform workstations, servers, cloud workloads, containers, and now also mobile devices," said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's co-founder and chief executive officer. "With today's announcement of Falcon for Mobile, customers will be able to leverage the industry-leading features of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform -- EDR, managed threat hunting, single agent architecture, and massive threat telemetry -- to effectively defend enterprise mobile devices."

Cloud and mobility have completely changed the way employees work, providing speed and flexibility in accessing information, but also exposing the enterprise to yet another threat vector. The workforce is more reliant than ever on business-critical applications, accessing confidential information from multiple devices anytime, anywhere. Yet, security teams lack visibility into mobile threat activity due to inadequate and complex solutions that are difficult to implement.

"The targeting of mobile devices is a growing attack vector, yet, up until this point, mobile security has failed to provide adequate protection for the millions of devices that enter corporate networks every day, leaving organizations especially exposed given the growing need to deliver large amounts of corporate data to BYOD devices. The use of disparate solutions with little or no integration between the mobile endpoint and enterprise defense tools has left vulnerabilities in organizations' security stance that attackers can exploit," said Frank Dickson, research vice president, IDC. "Falcon for Mobile addresses a growing gap in enterprise security by providing unprecedented access to mobile endpoint activity and enabling organizations to proactively identify and take action against malicious behavior to improve their overall security stance."

Falcon for Mobile key customer benefits include:

Visibility -- Security teams have instant visibility into enterprise app behavior on Android and iOS devices to protect sensitive corporate data. Falcon for Mobile also makes it fast and easy to identify vulnerable devices by providing real-time visibility into device health and security posture.

-- Security teams have instant visibility into enterprise app behavior on Android and iOS devices to protect sensitive corporate data. Falcon for Mobile also makes it fast and easy to identify vulnerable devices by providing real-time visibility into device health and security posture. Proactive threat hunting -- For the first time, organizations can perform proactive threat hunting on mobile devices, leveraging new telemetry types such as mobile network activity, clipboard actions, and peripherals monitoring.

-- For the first time, organizations can perform proactive threat hunting on mobile devices, leveraging new telemetry types such as mobile network activity, clipboard actions, and peripherals monitoring. Enterprise application behavior monitoring -- Falcon for Mobile monitors enterprise app behavior on Android and iOS devices to enable security teams to uncover malicious or unwanted activity in their business-critical apps. On Android, its exclusive dynamic application shielding provides enhanced monitoring of enterprise apps, further protecting sensitive corporate data.

-- Falcon for Mobile monitors enterprise app behavior on Android and iOS devices to enable security teams to uncover malicious or unwanted activity in their business-critical apps. On Android, its exclusive dynamic application shielding provides enhanced monitoring of enterprise apps, further protecting sensitive corporate data. Single interface -- Telemetry from traditional endpoints is presented alongside telemetry from mobile devices in a single interface to enable rapid, comprehensive security incident investigations.

-- Telemetry from traditional endpoints is presented alongside telemetry from mobile devices in a single interface to enable rapid, comprehensive security incident investigations. Privacy-by-Design -- Falcon for Mobile focuses on customer-designated corporate apps with no monitoring of personal applications on the device such as text messaging, email, photos, or browsing history.

-- Falcon for Mobile focuses on customer-designated corporate apps with no monitoring of personal applications on the device such as text messaging, email, photos, or browsing history. Lightweight agent -- Sensors for Android and iOS are extremely high performance and lightweight with a nominal effect on battery life and data bandwidth usage of a device.

-- Sensors for Android and iOS are extremely high performance and lightweight with a nominal effect on battery life and data bandwidth usage of a device. Seamless integration -- Falcon for Mobile is fully integrated with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, natively delivering Falcon threat intelligence and Falcon OverWatch services with no extra implementations or integrations.

CrowdStrike recently launched the CrowdStrike Store, the first unified cloud security ecosystem that opens the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to third-party applications, and allows customers to discover, try, buy, and deploy trusted partner applications and add-ons alongside the Falcon platform. The CrowdStrike Store and the Falcon for Mobile launch underscore the advantage of CrowdStrike's cloud-native technology architecture that enables rapid development and rollout of impactful new modules and capabilities. No other company has been able to deliver so many major technology launches and integrations across enterprise security functions with speed and scale as CrowdStrike, fortifying the company's leadership in endpoint security and next-generation technology.

For additional information on this announcement, please visit the CrowdStrike website for a blog from Amol Kulkarni, chief product and engineering officer.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform offers instant visibility and protection across the enterprise and prevents attacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Falcon deploys in minutes to deliver real-time protection and actionable intelligence from Day One. It seamlessly unifies next-generation AV with best-in-class endpoint detection and response, backed by 24/7 managed hunting. Its cloud infrastructure and single-agent architecture take away complexity and add scalability, manageability, and speed.

CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against all cyber attack types, using sophisticated signatureless AI and Indicator-of-Attack (IoA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real time. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph, Falcon instantly correlates 1 trillion security events a week from across the globe to immediately prevent and detect threats.

There's much more to the story of how Falcon has redefined endpoint protection but there's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent by starting a free trial.

