IIoT Ensures the Survival of the Fluid Power Industry Against Encroachment from Electric Drives

LONDON, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While the power density capabilities of fluid power equipment continue to render it attractive to some industrial users, its Achilles heel has always been energy efficiency and high maintenance costs. With increasing threats from electric equipment across the industrial spectrum, smart IIoT-enabled fluid power solutions are poised to boost the fluid power industry. Digital transformation among end-users warrants a redefinition of existing business models and supply chain networks that will redefine the relationship between manufacturer and end user.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to joinVarun Raman, Industrial Research Analyst, for an upcoming webinar "Fluid Power 4.0: Smart IIoT-enabled Fluid Power Solutions Create New Business Models & Investment Opportunities", taking place on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 at 2:00 pm GMT/9:00 am EST to gain expert insight into why fluid power manufacturers are heavily investing in IIoT technology to drive a new wave of growth in the industry.

End-user industries such as automotive, chemicals, packaging, food and beverage, off-highway, and oil and gas are among the leading industries that are undergoing the digital transformation. "Transformation is inevitably going to warrant reduction of downtime, operating costs, and advanced identification of equipment failures. With these industries being among the major users of fluid power equipment, it is imperative that Fluid power equipment manufacturers understand their customer's needs and are able to scale up to match the anticipated rise in demand for smart solutions," comments Varun Raman.

Questions the webinar will answer:

What are the various challenges present across different industries and how do smart fluid power solutions slow down electrification?

Within the value chain, who is going to be responsible for the push toward the adoption of IIoT solutions?

What are the key end-user requirements, and how are manufacturers responding to these end-user requests?

