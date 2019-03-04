EVITRADE Health Systems Corp: EViTRADE Appoints Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: EVAHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Parabolic Communications Inc. as the Company's Investor Relations strategy firm.

EViTrade is pleased to announce the appointment of Parabolic Communications Inc. as its lead for investor relations strategy and content development for the Company's on-line presence. With over ten years providing private and public enterprises with communication strategies and support; Parabolic is a boutique firm committed to assisting their clients with engagement and retention solutions for their client's businesses on both the public markets side and within the sales channels that the Company is focusing on.

As EViTRADE executes its business objectives as a vertically integrated "Health System" with a CBD focus, management is pleased to continue to have Parabolic Communications on-board to help deliver the Company's story and successes to investors and the health and wellness community.

EViTrade continues to fulfill its commitment to elevate the human condition through advanced technologies for medical solutions. The Company's Health System may be leveraged to improve health outcomes by monitoring and recording the effects of CBD on your cardiovascular system. Therein adapting it to become one of the world's first CBD Health Monitoring Systems.

About EVITRADE Health (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: EVAHF)

EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (formerly, Auxellence Health Corporation), is a technology company specializing in the Health and Life Sciences sector looking to deliver effective personalized health solutions with a higher degree of predictability and consistency.

The Company is focused on the following areas to help improve health: personalized medical care (including CBD usage monitoring and effects on the cardiovascular system), molecular biology, nutraceutical solutions and genetic tailoring.

Through its subsidiaries' focus on technologies involved in extracting and purifying CBD extracts for its personalized healthcare system, the Company may be the first to offer a complete quality assured, vertically integrated "CBD Health System" for monitoring and recording the effects of CBD on your cardiovascular system.

