TIMIA Capital Corp.: TIMIA Completes $2 Million Financing for BasicGov

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TCA) today announced that it has entered into a 3 year, $2 million investment facility for Vancouver-based software company, BasicGov Systems, Inc. ("BasicGov"). The full financing amount of $2 million was advanced Friday March 1st.

"We're providing flexible growth capital and supporting the team at BasicGov to help accelerate their revenue growth," said Greg Smith, CIO of TIMIA. "The team has done a great job of building a much needed, efficient and focused government solution built on the Salesforce.com platform. It is an honor that BasicGov chose TIMIA to support them on their path to increasing annual recurring revenue."



"The team at TIMIA offered a solution that was the right fit for us," said Mike Togyi, CEO of BasicGov. "Finding flexible and non-dilutive financing solutions to help us to continue our 40%+ growth is not easy in the software as a service or SaaS sector. We look forward to partnering with TIMIA through the course of our financing facility with them."



TIMIA is continuously seeking new and exciting investments in the software as a service or SaaS industry. Under TIMIA's revenue-based financing model, TIMIA advances capital to a SaaS business with a recurring revenue stream that allows the portfolio company to make monthly payments to TIMIA that are a combination of principal and interest with a repayment schedule sculpted to the portfolio company's revenue streams. The amounts advanced are secured and may be repaid early. The Company expects to make further investments in the coming months, in the pursuit of its business model, which is to earn a combination of monthly payments and periodic gains on investments.

About BasicGov Inc.

BasicGov enables Governments of all sizes to transform how they do business. BasicGov is a comprehensive cloud-based operations management platform that enables state and local governments to modernize licensing and regulation, land management, and community development operations so they can cut costs while ensuring the efficient delivery of quality services to citizens. We are proud to host critical operations for public agencies such as the Region of Peel, Orange County, New York City and US states that include Washington, Ohio, Arizona and Colorado to name a few. For more information please visit www.basicgov.com.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides growth capital to technology companies in exchange for payments based on monthly revenue. This alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs and existing stakeholders to retain ownership and control of their business. TIMIA's singular focus is the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment. We align ourselves with entrepreneurial management teams growing their sales from $1 Million to $10 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "believe', "expect', "anticipate', "plan', "intend', "continue', "estimate', "may', "will', "should', "ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting expectations regarding making further investments in the coming months. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Timia's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to, the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve its objectives; availability of further investments that are appropriate for the Company on terms that it finds acceptable or at all; successful completion of exits from investments on terms that constitute a gain when no such exits are currently anticipated; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Timia has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Timia. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Timia undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

