Oxea makes it easier for formulators in the European Union to manufacture environmentally acceptable lubricants: Its base oil for lubricants, Oxlube L9-TMP, has been included in the Lubricant Substance Classification list (LuSC), the definite list of allowed ingredients in EU Ecolabel-approved lubricants. The product meets the relevant EU Ecolabel criteria for lubricants concerning classification, biodegradability and aquatic toxicity. With Oxea's certified Oxlube L9-TMP as a base oil, lubricant manufacturers now may skip complex administrative procedures in their certification process for the internationally recognized European Ecolabel for lubricants.

"In many lubricant applications such as hydraulic fluids, chainsaw oils or railroad greases, a release into the environment cannot be completely excluded. Therefore, lubricants used in sensitive areas need to be environmentally acceptable," said Dr. Jens Kubitschke, Application and New Business Development Manager at Oxea. "Our Oxlube L9-TMP has undergone extensive ecotoxicity testing and can be regarded as readily biodegradable and not harmful to the aquatic environment. Its maximum allowed treat rates are neither limited by biodegradation nor by aquatic toxicity. That makes Oxlube L9-TMP the ideal base oil for EU Ecolabel compliant lubricant formulations, e.g. in highly sensitive marine applications like stern tube oils or wire rope lubricants."

"We are pleased that Oxlube L9-TMP is now certified under the strict LuSC list criteria. It demonstrates our continued commitment to our customers as we provide them with essential, certified building blocks that enable them to economically address the rapidly growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products," stated Dr. Ina Werxhausen, Manager Sustainability at Oxea.

Oxlube L9-TMP is a direct one-to-one replacement for the conventional C8/C10 acid-based TMP (Trimethylolpropane) ester that is widely used in engine oils, textile spinning fluids, and other high-performance applications.

Link to the LuSC list:

ec.europa.eu/environment/ecolabel/documents/LuSC list for new criteria February 2019.pdf

About Oxea

Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. Oxea is part of the Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C. (OOC), a commercial company wholly owned by the Government of Oman. Established in 1996, it pursues investment opportunities in the wider energy sector both inside and outside Oman. OOC plays an important role in the Sultanate's efforts to diversify the economy and to promote domestic and foreign investments.

For more information about Oxea, visit www.oxea-chemicals.com.

