Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2019) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Geotech Ltd. has completed an airborne magnetic and VTEMTM Terrain Time Domain electromagnetic survey over approximately 6 km of conductors along strike from the Cu-Au-Ag-(Co) massive sulphide (VMS) horizon discovered in 2017 at Atim Lake North, part of Romios' Lundmark-Akow Lake project. The discovery hole intersected 1.9 metres grading 2.35% Cu, 1.4 g/t Au, 68 g/t Ag with elevated cobalt values (Romios news release, September 19, 2017). Since the discovery hole, Romios has acquired additional claims covering 6 kilometres of EM conductors originally detected by a 1985 Ontario government survey. Romios' claims now cover a total of 10 kilometres of EM conductors extending northwest from the discovery hole. Results of the VTEMTM survey are expected to provide a much improved definition of the conductors on the new claims, allowing a more precise siting of drill holes targeting these conductors.

The results of the airborne geophysical survey will be released once the data have been processed and interpreted. Romios expects to undertake diamond drilling of the most promising targets commencing in the summer of 2019.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., Vice-President, Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper on its properties in the Golden Triangle area, Northwestern British Columbia. In addition to the properties in the Golden Triangle area, Romios holds a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, the LaCorne Property in Quebec and the Scossa Property in Nevada. It also holds a 2% NSR on the Hislop property in Ontario.

