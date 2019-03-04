Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX.V: SKE, OTCQX: SKREF) ('Skeena' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 1, 2019. Shareholders approved all motions put forth at the AGM including the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors, and the update and confirmation of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The shareholders elected Walter Coles, Craig Parry, Don Siemens, Borden R. Putnam III and Isac Burstein to the Company's Board of Directors. The shareholders also approved the Board of Directors' decision to reduce the number of directors to five, a size more commensurate with the size of the Company.

Skeena would like to thank the outgoing board members, Ronald Netolitzky, Rupert Allan and Peter Tredger, for laying the foundation on which the Company continues to build, and for their support as Skeena undergoes this process of board renewal. Ronald Netolitzky had served as a Skeena director since 1983, Rupert Allan since 1997, and Peter Tredger since 2001.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek and Snip mines, In addition, the Company has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the GJ copper-gold porphyry project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walter Coles Jr.

President & CEO

