Autoliv Appoints Magnus Jarlegren as EVP Operations and Member of the Executive Management Team

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has appointed Magnus Jarlegren as Executive Vice President Operations and member of Autoliv's Executive Management Team. He assumes his new position at the latest in August 2019.

Magnus Jarlegren has extensive experience in leading development and change management in global operations in the automotive and engineering industries. He is currently employed by Sandvik, where he has worked with operations, business development and change management since 2014, as Vice President of Production and most recently as Vice President of Supply at Sandvik Coromant. Prior to that he worked at McKinsey & Co for ten years.

In his new role, Magnus Jarlegren will have the global responsibility for the continued development of strategies and strategy implementation to drive Operational Excellence throughout Autoliv's global production system.

"I welcome Magnus Jarlegren to Autoliv. His solid experience and expertise will be very valuable and a reinforcement for Autoliv in the continued development of our business as well as for our continued work towards our profitability targets", said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

Magnus Jarlegren succeeds Ed Carpenter who retired in October 2018. During the period until he assumes the position, Svante Mogefors holds the role of acting Executive Vice President of Operations, in addition to his role as Executive Vice President, Quality.

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through its subsidiaries develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has close to 67,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 14 technical centers around the world, with 19 test tracks. The Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIVsdb). For more information about Autoliv, please visit our company website at www.autoliv.com.

