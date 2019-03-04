VPG Onboard Weighing, a brand of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG), today introduced the second generation VanWeigh axle overload monitoring system, its market-leading overload protection and load optimisation system for light commercial vehicles.

Designed to fit any light commercial twin axle vehicle with standard coil or leaf spring suspension or air suspension, the VanWeigh system's user-friendly technology protects drivers and operators from weight infractions while providing per axle load distribution data to balance and maximise loads while reducing fuel consumption and vehicle wear tear.

Gross vehicle weight (GVW) and per axle load information is displayed to the driver on an easy-to-use color touchscreen and its telematics output connects to GPS tracking systems. The new VanWeigh boasts improved GVW accuracy of better than ±2.5% within 90-100% of GVW, versus ±3% in first generation systems, and an audible alarm sounds if the total vehicle or axle weight maximum is reached.

This state-of-the-art second generation VanWeigh system, available in easy-to-install retrofit or OEM configurations, has no moving parts and is not susceptible to wear and tear or slipping out of calibration. It features solid-state sensors that monitor the deflection in the springs, complies with UNECE Regulation 10.05 on electromagnetic compatibility, and is four times more accurate than the original VanWeigh technology (measuring 80 increments for every one degree of deflection, up from the current system which measures 20 increments).

Further information about VanWeigh and other VPG Onboard Weighing products is available at www.vpgonboard.com.

About VPG Onboard Weighing

VPG Onboard Weighing is a brand of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. and is a recognized leader in the design, manufacturing and sales of on-board weighing systems for vans, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, bucket loaders, and aircraft. It is one of the largest global manufacturers of onboard weighing systems with direct sales offices in 10 countries across North America, Europe and Asia and an extensive dealer network providing sales, service and installation. R&D is located in the UK and in the USA, and is staffed by electronic and software developers, and mechanical CAD designers. VPG Onboard Weighing continues to innovate and develop new products to satisfy the ever-evolving needs of its valued customers. www.vpgonboard.com

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

