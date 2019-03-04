Businesswoman and strategist Dr Auliana Poon will work with Dominica's Ministry of Tourism and the Discover Dominica organisation to help develop the island's potential as a holiday hotspot, with particular emphasis on ecotourism. Dr Poon heads up Tourism Intelligence International (TII), one of the major players in the Dominican tourism sector.

Ecotourism aims to provide a sustainable approach to tourism on the island, in line with the Dominican Government's policies on the environment and climate resilience. Global warming and climate change pose a serious threat to small island nations in the Caribbean such as Dominica. This in turn threatens the sustainability of tourism on the island, one of Dominica's most important industries as well as a crucial source of employment to many islanders.

"Tourism Intelligence International is really looking forward to creating brand new tourism perspectives that are anchored on the tenets of responsible tourism," said Dr Poon.

The announcement comes as Dominica is to welcome three new world-class hotels in 2019, all of which will be funded by the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. One of these developments will be the Anichi Resort and Spa. The hotel complex will be an eco-resort and will be operated by Marriott International's Elite Autograph Collection.

Dominica's CBI Programme allows clients looking for second citizenship to invest in the island's prime real estate or in the country's Economic Diversification Fund (EDF). For decades, global individuals and their families have been contributing to the island's national development while gaining access to a wide range of benefits, including business opportunities and visa-free travel to key international hubs.

For more information on Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme, please visit www.cbiu.gov.dm

