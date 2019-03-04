InterestSpring LLC: Snupit is Set to Enjoy Greater Success in 2019, Thanks to Tech Improvements and More Simplicity

The new improvements will make Snupit more user-friendly than ever, and able to enhance the quality of life and success for people and businesses

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / Avinash Samlall, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Snupit, is proud to announce the launch of many technology improvements that will improve the South Africa-based online service platform.

"In just seven years, Snupit has become South Africa's leading online marketplace," Mr. Samlall said. By continuing to connect the country's top professionals to locals, Snupit is excited to enter 2019 with even more to offer, including a number of improvements in their technology.

For instance, as Mr. Samlall explained, a 'wizard-style' question and answer section has been added to the platform. This will make it even easier for users to post requests for quotes. The improved simplicity and better user experience should increase user retention and drive growth of the user base at Snupit.

'At Snupit, we're here to help you kick off the new year right,' Mr. Samlall said, adding that everyone at Snupit understands that it's not easy to run a small business, and so he and his team are always making improvements that will help professionals grow their business as quickly as possible.

'We consider Snupit to be a personal assistant that helps people find the best professional for a project within minutes. For pros and businesses, this should also help them to get more jobs in less time. Naturally, we want to make that personal assistant to be as smart and efficient as possible.'

For professionals, Mr. Samlall noted, Snupit is a quality lead generation system. For users, it is a quick and effective way to hire the best person for the job. For everyone, Snupit's utility translates into a better quality of life. In general, he noted, Snupit's improved online platform should help the country's economy.

Expanding upon this idea further, Mr. Samlall explained that governments and corporations are often greatly judged by their performance related to creating jobs and improving the economy. As 2019 moves along, Snupit is optimistic about the role it has played and will continue to play in this respect.

'All these are important metrics for success and they paint a win-win picture for Snupit and all those who use it. Especially considering the small businesses are the backbone of any economy,' Mr. Samlall said, adding that Snupit connects over 2 million users to 350,000 professionals.

'At Snupit, we are determined to increase these numbers in 2019 and beyond, while improving the quality of life for the people behind the numbers.'

About Snupit:

Founded in 2012, Snupit makes it easier for millions of customers to use technology to find and hire trusted small businesses across the country. Snupit is one of the largest local services companies in South Africa offering over 600 categories ranging from handymen, to wedding caterers to maths tutors. The service was created by Snupit's founder after he couldn't find a particular service online after searching for several days. Today, Snupit has 2 million monthly users and has 350,000 local professionals and businesses listed. For more information, visit www.snupit.co.za/.

