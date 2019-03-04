The communication and life platform BiP introduces America's most well-known and beloved television doctor Oz's channel on BiP

Digital Operator Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) introduced America's most well-known and beloved television doctor Oz's channel on BiP, the communication and life platform of Turkcell used in 192 countries in the world. The cardiac surgeon and host of 'The Dr. Oz Show', Mehmet Oz, along with his team will be sharing important information about health topics users care about and recipes from his new cooking series 'Oz's Kitchen'. Users all around the world can reach and follow the channel on Discover section of the application under 'Dr. Oz Team'.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005584/en/

Digital Operator Turkcell introduced America's most well-known and beloved television doctor Oz's channel on BiP. (Credits: Turkcell)

Contact Dr. Oz on BiP

The collaboration between BiP, and Dr. Oz and his team made its debut at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and attracted attention with its real-time ability to offer health knowledge. Launced its tenth anniversary season, The Dr. Oz Show impacts millions of people around the world. As of the launch, viewers can reach healthy recipes, information on cardiac and mental health, fitness, beauty and motivation on 'Discover' section of BiP under 'Dr. Oz Team'. Users also can contact Mehmet Oz and his team to get medical advice. The BiP channel is available to download and access on the link: https://discover.bip.ai/open?oaid=27679

Unique features of BiP

Offering more than instant messaging and communication, BiP provides more than 250 digital services for public enterprises from municipalities to pharmacies, for daily needs from easily transferring money to flight check-in. Turkey's life and communication platform BiP offers HD-quality group video call with up to 10 people along with instant messaging and voice call features. Also, BiP offers real-time translation service in 65 languages and enables users to have two cell numbers on the same device which brings communication to another level.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005584/en/

Contacts:

Ali Karakaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications Manager

ali.karakaya@turkcell.com.tr

Bugra Kaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications Expert

bugra.kaya@turkcell.com.tr

