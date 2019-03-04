GAC New Energy Announces Pre-Sale Price for the Aion S

Pre-sale Price for Highly-anticipated EV Starts at RMB 140,000(US$ 20,890)

GUANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd. ("GAC NE"), China's fastest-growing electric car manufacturer, has announced the pre-sale price for the Aion S, the debut electric vehicle (EV) in the Aion range. With a range over 510 km (317 miles) under NEDC, Aion S is offering customers personalized production with over 16,800 customization combinations.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8505651-gac-new-energy-aion-s-electric-vehicle/

Built primarily at GAC NE's Smart Eco-Plant and slated for sales in May 2019, pre-sales for the Aion S are available via the GAC app. As part of the production process, owners can customize their vehicle upon ordering, and visually track the production status in the app.

"The Aion S represents a new era for EVs, bringing technology enjoyment to people ahead of others," said Gu Huinan, General Manager of GAC NE.

With a drag coefficient of 0.245 Cd, the Aion S' design integrates aerodynamics for sleek and ergonomic innovation. With an exterior measuring 4,768 mm in length supported by a 2,750 mm wheelbase, the design reduces rolling resistance to decrease overall energy consumption.

The Aion S is equipped with integrated high performance "three in one" electric drive system and CATL's latest-generation NCM 811 battery cells. Achieving a maximum power of 150kW and maximum torque of 350n.m, its range reach 510km (317 miles) under NEDC.

The Aion S is also China's first vehicle to use solar power. Solar panels on the sunroof reduce power required for charging and provide an energy-efficient internal ventilation and circulation system.

The vehicle is capable of Level 2 autonomous driving assistance including adaptive cruise control (ICA), traffic jam assistance (TJA), and smart parking assistance (APA). Mobile intelligence is supported through smart voice commands via Tencent, and a keyless smartphone unlocking system, which increase safety and efficiency.

About GAC NE

Founded in 2017, GAC New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC NE), the newest arm of GAC Group, is dedicated to the innovation and development of EVs. With a mission to become a world class electric carmaker in the next three to five years, GAC NE is targeting an annual production capacity of 200,000 EVs, and invested RMB 2.13 billion (US$ 310 million) in a state-of-the-art Smart Eco-Plant, completed in December 2018.

For more on GAC NE, please visit http://www.gacne.com.cn.

Photo - https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8505651-gac-new-energy-aion-s-electric-vehicle/image/AionS1_1551456249073-HR.jpg