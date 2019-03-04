(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)
- Issuer
|Corporate name
|SEB S.A.
|Registered office
|112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France
|Stockmarket
|Euronext Paris A
|ISIN
|FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights
|31 January 2019
|28 February 2019
|Shares in Euronext
|50 169 049
|50 169 049
|Theoretical voting rights (1)
|77 392 512
|77 329 576
|Effective voting rights
|76 830 839
|76 774 514
(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
