The "Click & Collect in the UK, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Click Collect in the UK, 2018-2023" offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the Click Collect channel. The report analyses the market, the main trends, and consumer attitudes towards the channel.
The Click Collect channel is forecast to continue growing rapidly to 2023, accounting for 12.9% of online spend by 2023. Clothing Footwear will remain the largest sector within the Click Collect channel, accounting for 60% of spend in 2018, as the sector continues to grow rapidly online.
Click Collect penetration has risen 1.2ppts from 2017 to 2018, driven mostly by male online shoppers and the dominance of the clothing footwear sector. Retailers have improved Click Collect services in terms of speed of delivery and cost, but the in-store journey must now be improved to ensure the option offers all-round convenience for shoppers.
Click Collect propositions offered by the majority of major multichannel retailers have plateaued as collection options have reached the fastest speeds and cheapest costs possible. Key retailers need to continue to tweak their propositions in order to make them cost effective and appropriate for their customer base, with the aim to improve conversion and customer satisfaction.
Furthermore, Store closures will reduce the availability of Click Collect so retailers must consider other ways to cater for shoppers who prefer this fulfillment option, such as partnering with other retailers or third-party pickup providers.
Scope
- Clothing Footwear will remain the largest sector within the click collect channel, accounting for 60% of spend in 2018, as the sector continues to grow rapidly online.
- Store closures will reduce the availability of click collect so retailers must consider other ways to cater for shoppers who prefer this fulfillment option, such as partnering with other retailers or third-party pickup providers.
- Retailers have improved click collect services in terms of speed of delivery and cost, but the in-store journey must now be improved to ensure the option offers all-round convenience for shoppers.
Key Topics Covered:
THE HOT ISSUES
- Channel drivers and inhibitors in click collect
- Main issues in click collect
- The in-store collection journey must be improved
- The impact of store closures needs to be minimised
- Retailers' click collect services have plateaued
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
- Channel definitions
- Headlines
- Overall channel size
- Channel in context
- Overall channel size
- Overall channel growth
- Sector growth in click collect
- Books
- Clothing footwear
- DIY gardening
- Electricals
- Entertainment
- Food grocery
- Furniture floorcoverings
- Health beauty
- Homewares
WHO PEOPLE SHOP WITH
- Click collect retailer penetration
- Profile: John Lewis
- Profile: Marks Spencer
- Profiles of Argos, Next, Debenhams, Boots
- Click collect comparisons
HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP
- Headlines
- Who shops
- Who shops: books
- Who shops: clothing footwear
- Who shops: DIY gardening
- Who shops: electricals
- Who shops: entertainment
- Who shops: food grocery
- Who shops: furniture floorcoverings
- Who shops: health beauty
- Who shops: homewares
- Shopper profile by sector
- The shopper journey
- Shopping habits: device used
- Shopping habits: device penetration by demographic
- Shopping habits: time online shoppers made an order
- Shopping habits: time that online orders are picked up
- Shopping habits: location of purchase
- Shopping habits: journey to pick up purchases
- Shopping habits: checking purchases
- Shopping habits: additional purchases instore
- Shopping habits: length of research time
- Shopper motivations
- Shopper motivations: Drivers of click collect usage
- Shopper motivations: Drivers by demographic
- Shopper motivations: Views on future click collect usage
- Shopper motivations: Option chosen if click collect unavailable
- Satisfaction of fulfilment methods
METHODOLOGY
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Argos
- ASDA/ George
- ASOS
- Boots
- Collect+
- Debenhams
- Dixons Carphone
- Dunelm
- H&M
- IKEA
- Jigsaw
- John Lewis
- Marks Spencer
- Morrisons
- New Look
- Next
- Oasis
- Sports Direct
- Superdrug
- Tesco
- Zara
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xkwmjz/united_kingdom?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005616/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: E-Business