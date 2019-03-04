The "Click & Collect in the UK, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Click Collect in the UK, 2018-2023" offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the Click Collect channel. The report analyses the market, the main trends, and consumer attitudes towards the channel.

The Click Collect channel is forecast to continue growing rapidly to 2023, accounting for 12.9% of online spend by 2023. Clothing Footwear will remain the largest sector within the Click Collect channel, accounting for 60% of spend in 2018, as the sector continues to grow rapidly online.

Click Collect penetration has risen 1.2ppts from 2017 to 2018, driven mostly by male online shoppers and the dominance of the clothing footwear sector. Retailers have improved Click Collect services in terms of speed of delivery and cost, but the in-store journey must now be improved to ensure the option offers all-round convenience for shoppers.

Click Collect propositions offered by the majority of major multichannel retailers have plateaued as collection options have reached the fastest speeds and cheapest costs possible. Key retailers need to continue to tweak their propositions in order to make them cost effective and appropriate for their customer base, with the aim to improve conversion and customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, Store closures will reduce the availability of Click Collect so retailers must consider other ways to cater for shoppers who prefer this fulfillment option, such as partnering with other retailers or third-party pickup providers.

Scope

Key Topics Covered:

THE HOT ISSUES

Channel drivers and inhibitors in click collect

Main issues in click collect

The in-store collection journey must be improved

The impact of store closures needs to be minimised

Retailers' click collect services have plateaued

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Channel definitions

Headlines

Overall channel size

Channel in context

Overall channel size

Overall channel growth

Sector growth in click collect

Books

Clothing footwear

DIY gardening

Electricals

Entertainment

Food grocery

Furniture floorcoverings

Health beauty

Homewares

WHO PEOPLE SHOP WITH

Click collect retailer penetration

Profile: John Lewis

Profile: Marks Spencer

Profiles of Argos, Next, Debenhams, Boots

Click collect comparisons

HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP

Headlines

Who shops

Who shops: books

Who shops: clothing footwear

Who shops: DIY gardening

Who shops: electricals

Who shops: entertainment

Who shops: food grocery

Who shops: furniture floorcoverings

Who shops: health beauty

Who shops: homewares

Shopper profile by sector

The shopper journey

Shopping habits: device used

Shopping habits: device penetration by demographic

Shopping habits: time online shoppers made an order

Shopping habits: time that online orders are picked up

Shopping habits: location of purchase

Shopping habits: journey to pick up purchases

Shopping habits: checking purchases

Shopping habits: additional purchases instore

Shopping habits: length of research time

Shopper motivations

Shopper motivations: Drivers of click collect usage

Shopper motivations: Drivers by demographic

Shopper motivations: Views on future click collect usage

Shopper motivations: Option chosen if click collect unavailable

Satisfaction of fulfilment methods

METHODOLOGY

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Argos

ASDA/ George

ASOS

Boots

Collect+

Debenhams

Dixons Carphone

Dunelm

H&M

IKEA

Jigsaw

John Lewis

Marks Spencer

Morrisons

New Look

Next

Oasis

Sports Direct

Superdrug

Tesco

Zara

