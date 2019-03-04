Tube Tech International: TTIL and Cokebusters Announce Strategic Alliance

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / Tube Tech International and Cokebusters announce strategic alliance. Two of the world's leading specialists in fouling removal technology for heavy industries, Tube Tech International and Cokebusters, have announced a strategic alliance that will benefit both companies' global client base.

Cokebusters is world-renowned for its specialist internal tube mechanical decoking and ultrasonic inspection services, focusing on intelligent solutions to oil refineries across the world. Tube Tech International specialises in delivering unrivalled levels of external fouling removal to heat exchanger tubes. Together, the two British companies will provide a seamless, end-to-end solution to refineries, sharing world-class patented cleaning and inspection technology and expertise.

Tube Tech International Managing Director, Jon Camp commented, "it's great to see two British companies delivering shared innovation to a global client base. We specialise in external cleaning and Cokebusters specialises in de-coking, but our customers are the same, so it makes sense to offer unified solutions and share our expertise and services."

"Customers will also benefit from the synergy between the two companies with a similar culture and commitment to investment in innovation and driving improvements in time and cost efficiencies."

Cokebusters Technical Director, Dr David Thewsey added, "Cokebusters has always worked hard to offer our clients around the world the best possible service, and our alliance with Tube Tech will enable us to offer refineries a truly world-leading range of solutions to reduce downtime and emissions and improve productivity and safety."

Alongside their UK headquarters', both Tube Tech International and Cokebusters have established permanent bases in Houston, Texas and are establishing a reputation for contract mobilisation across multiple continents.

In its 30th year, Tube Tech International was awarded multi-million-euro EU funding for the development of next-generation fouling removal technology in 2018, while Cokebusters received the Queen's Award for Enterprise for its achievements in international trade in 2018.

About Us

About Tube Tech International Ltd

Tube Tech International (TTIL) is a global leader in research-led, high tech cleaning and inspection services, constantly investing in and developing tried and tested, step change methods to solve heavy industries' most difficult cleaning challenges across the world.

For 30 years, TTIL has been providing cleaning and inspection services for static heat transfer plants, providing significant savings to clients by reducing downtime, cutting CO2 emissions, increasing throughput and improving safety standards.

TTIL's prime objective is to provide customers with proven, research-driven, high-tech cleaning and inspection services to solve even the most demanding cleaning challenges with the assurance that our methods will achieve significant savings, reduce downtime and CO2 emissions, increase throughput and improve safety standards.

TTIL continuously invests in research and development to design and deliver new and better methods for cleaning static heat transfer equipment within all heavy industrial sectors.

In 2018/19, Tube Tech International's research and development arm has been awarded multi-million-euro EU Horizon 2020 funding to work with academics and industry leaders to design and develop next-generation fouling removal technology for the wider industry.

About Cokebusters

A British-founded company, Cokebusters is world-renowned for its unique internal tube mechanical decoking and acoustic inspection services, focusing on intelligent solutions to oil refineries across the world.

Founded in 2005, Cokebusters has its roots firmly in expertise and innovation, going back to the beginnings of fired heater decoking with pigs (pigging), when two senior members of Cokebusters worked on the first mechanical decoke in Europe at the Elf Refinery in Wales in 1993. The company has invested heavily in scientific research and development of internal tube decoking and inspection technology. The result is a world class service offering exceptional decoking results in combination with detailed analysis of smart pigging and intelligent ultrasonic inspection.

Cokebusters patented Scraper Pigs have been shown to cut through coke with a unique combination of speed and efficiency, carried out in harmony with tube inspection, to deliver significant benefits of time and cost efficiency.

Many decades of industrial experience has enabled Cokebusters' ability to develop innovative technologies to transform processes, performance and asset integrity. For example, after years of mechanical decoking, it was the close understanding of furnace tube geometry which led to the development Cokebusters' single-bodied Merlin Mark IV Smart Pig. Cokebusters is the only company in the world to offer a high performance combined service of expert decoking and tube inspection, delivered with time and cost efficiency.

Cokebusters has operational bases in the UK and Houston, Texas. In 2018, Cokebusters received the Queen's Award for Enterprise for its achievements in international trade.

Contacts

Jon Camp info@tubetech.com www.tubetech.com

Links

https://www.tubetech.com/ http://www.cokebusters.com/Tube Tech InternationalView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537961/TTIL-and-Cokebusters-Announce-Strategic-Alliance