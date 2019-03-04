Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' annual meeting on April 26, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 25 to March 1, 2019 (French only):
|
Nom de
|
Code identifiant de
|
Jour de la
|
Code identifiant de
|
Volume total
|
Prix pondéré
|
Code
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|27/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|1 619
|479.8949
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|28/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|2 822
|479.6209
|BATE
|TOTAL
|4 441
|479.7208
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/1696549b070a1009/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-February-25-to-March-1-2019.pdf
