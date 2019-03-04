Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER):

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' annual meeting on April 26, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 25 to March 1, 2019 (French only):

Nom de

l'émetteur Code identifiant de

l'émetteur (code LEI) Jour de la

transaction Code identifiant de

l'instrument

financier Volume total

journalier (en

nombre de

titres) Prix pondéré

moyen

journalier

d'acquisition Code

identifiant

marché KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 27/02/2019 FR0000121485 1 619 479.8949 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/02/2019 FR0000121485 2 822 479.6209 BATE TOTAL 4 441 479.7208

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/1696549b070a1009/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-February-25-to-March-1-2019.pdf

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

