Energy regulator RAE has announced the country's first joint solar and wind energy auction, which will be held on April 15.Greece's next renewable energy tender will include solar and wind power and will start with a bid of €64.72/MWh generated. The joint tender is part of Greece's renewables masterplan for 2018-20, announced last year. The original plan envisaged joint solar-wind auctions of 400 MW would be held both last year and this. However, since there was no joint auction last year, Greek regulator RAE has decided to tender for up to 600 MW of combined capacity next month. Developers ...

