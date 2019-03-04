Regulatory News:

Mediawan (MDW) (Paris:MDW) completed on 27 February 2019, in accordance with the agreements reached on 15 January 2019, the first step of Palomar's final acquisition, the first independent Italian producer of TV content.

The blockbuster "The Name of the Rose", which transmission is scheduled to start on Tuesday 5 March, becomes Mediawan's first international series and is announced to be one of the biggest success of the year, starring famous actors such as John Turturro, Rupert Everett and Michael Emerson.

After having built its reputation in French production's industry, Mediawan makes its first strategic acquisition outside of France. Mediawan already owns 53% of Palomar shares and should increase its stake to 72% after a second phase in the coming next weeks and the issuance of 680,000 ordinary shares. The other 28% remain in the hands of Mr. Carlo Degli Esposti, Palomar's founder and CEO.

This stage is the beginning of the group's international development showing its ambition to reinforce European synergies in matters of co-production and co-distribution.

Palomar currently see a very favourable momentum. Its movie "La Paranza dei Bambini" became a Silver Bear for the greatest script at the Berlin Festival, and the latest episodes of "Detective Montalbano" broadcasted on RAI1, has reach record audiences of 45%.

Palomar is the perfect example to illustrate Mediawan's strategy: be a local champion able to develop the leading international blockbusters.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse and raised €250 million from an initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed eight strategic acquisitions, in this way becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player, occupying a leading position in Europe. The group works in four sub-sectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operating animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

About Palomar

Palomar, founded by Carlo Degli Esposti in 1986, is one of the oldest independent Italian television and cinema production companies, a market leader in Italy in the drama sector for the main domestic and international TV networks. Since its inception, Palomar has worked across television and cinema, producing dramas, docudramas, movies, information programs and entertainment, providing some of the most successful prime-time TV dramas of the last ten years. For TV, amongst other titles, Palomar is the producer of Italian language shows like Detective Montalbano, the Young Montalbano, Red Band Society, Murders at Barlume and Maltese and English language international shows like The Name of The Rose, premiere March 2019, Gheddafi and The Dirty Black Bag now in development. On the film side, the company has produced award-winning movies like Leopardi, Feather, the Fury of the Patient Man, The Happy Prince and La Paranza dei Bambini.

