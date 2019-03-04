New Travel Protection Plan, SafeCruise?, Created to Protect Cruise Travelers

INDIANAPOLIS, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of cruise-goers continues to rise around the world, travelers can now cruise with confidence with the official launch of SafeCruise?.

An exclusive travel protection plan, SafeCruise? was created by VisitorsCoverage Inc. in partnership with global benefits and assistance services leader International Medical Group (IMG). The travel protection plan is available to vacationers seeking to protect themselves from some of the most common issues that impact cruise-goers.

"At IMG, we've always taken great pride in offering innovative insurance products to the globally mobile community," said Glenn Maykish, Global Head of Product and Strategy at IMG. "We are thrilled to partner with VisitorsCoverage on SafeCruise? and expect this exclusive travel protection plan to benefit cruisers."

The plan features coverage for trip cancellation, trip interruption, emergency medical evacuation, plus other benefits that provide insureds with significant coverage for unexpected events. For cruisers seeking benefits for cancellation due to non-covered events, SafeCruise? features an optional "cancel for any reason" benefit which can reimburse up to 75 percent of prepaid, non-refundable trip costs.

"We are always looking for ways to better serve our customers," said VisitorsCoverage CEO Rajeev Shrivastava. "With the rising number of cruisers each year, we felt there was a real need for a travel protection plan to cater towards their specific needs and SafeCruise? was born."

About International Medical Group

For nearly 30 years, International Medical Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.A., has provided global insurance benefits and assistance services to millions of members in almost every country. We are committed to being there with our members to provide them with Global Peace of Mind. Our full-service approach includes 24/7 worldwide assistance, medical management services, and highly trained, multilingual customer service professionals. IMG delivers the insurance products and assistance services members need, backed by the services they want. IMG's global family of companies includes AkesoCare Management, Global Response Ltd., and ALC Health.

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.

Silicon Valley-based VisitorsCoverage Inc. is an InsurTech company operating in the travel insurance space and helping travelers acquire suitable travel insurance online by providing an insurance experience that is fast, affordable and hassle-free.

Insurance benefits in all SafeCruiseSM travel protection plans are subject to limitations and exclusions, including an exclusion for pre-existing conditions.

The above is a summary of insurance benefits that are part of a travel protection plan that contains insurance benefits as well as non-insurance assistance services. Please review the plan for a detailed description of the terms, conditions and exclusions. Availability and benefits may change per state. If you are not satisfied for any reason with the plan, you may return your plan and receive a full refund within 10 days from the effective date of your coverage, as long as your trip departure date has not occurred, and you have not filed a claim. The plan is non-refundable after 10 days. Insurance benefits are underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company under form series T210 and TP-401. Crum & Forster is a registered trademark of United States Fire Insurance Company. The Crum & Forster group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company 2018.