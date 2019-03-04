Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2019) -TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (XETR: TH8) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Arni Johannson as President.

Mr. Johannson has over thirty years operating and investing in both private & publicly traded companies throughout Canada and the USA. Mr. Johannson's has had numerous successful exits across a number of different sectors and has served on more than 20 corporate board of directors during this time.

"Once we presented TransCanna's vision to Arni he immediately understood the potential, and agreed to not only be a director, but also President of the company. I firmly believe his operating knowledge and vast network and experience will assist in expediting our growth as being arguably the largest self-contained, vertically integrated company owning up to fifteen premium brands in California," states Jim Pakulis, CEO of TransCannna.

The company has retained the services of Rok Marketing, Inc. for investor relations and marketing activities over one month term for fee of US$150,000 and the issuance of 25,000 common shares. The common shares issuable will be issued at the end of the agreement term and will be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian based company providing branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

