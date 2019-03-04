Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Garanti Bank 2018 Integrated Annual Report 04-March-2019 / 17:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti Bank / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Garanti Bank 2018 Integrated Annual Report DATE: March 04, 2019 Our Bank's integrated annual report for the period of 01/01/2018-31/12/2018 in Turkish and English are attached hereto as PDF files. You can also access 2018 Integrated Annual Report on Garanti Investor Relations web site from the following link: www.garantiannualreport.com [1] *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [2] .................................... Attachment Document title: Garanti Bank 2018 Integrated Annual Report Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YCPCDGUDLB [3] ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: ACS TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7708 EQS News ID: 783629 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cd06df1bdcb562dbf57a46f993a312ab&application_id=783629&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=783629&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=414b5126d107fbf34b306700e37450ba&application_id=783629&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

