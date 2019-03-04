Dr. U Devices Secures Important Victories in Worldwide Patent Dispute against Devroye Instruments

Dr. U Devices Wins Judgment of Infringement in German Patent Action and Defeats Summary Judgment of Non-Infringement in U.S.

REDONDO BEACH, California, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. U Devices, maker of Dr.UGraft Revolution Hair Transplant Systems, has secured two court victories in its worldwide patent dispute against Dr. Jean Devroye and Devroye Instruments. First, on February 14, the Düsseldorf District Court in Germany ruled that Devroye's "Hybrid Trumpet" and "External Serrated Hybrid Trumpet" hair punches infringe Dr. U's European Patent No. 2,519,170 and that Devroye is thus liable for monetary damages; the German court also ordered an injunction against Devroye's products in Germany. Days later, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York rejected Devroye's attempt to obtain a summary judgment ruling of non-infringement as to Dr. U's related U.S. Patent No. 8,876,847.

"It is heartening that courts in both the United States and Germany have vindicated my efforts to stop infringement of my hard-earned intellectual property," noted Dr. U's founder, Dr. Sanusi Umar. "I will continue to vigorously enforce my worldwide patent rights, including against Dr. Devroye as the U.S. action proceeds and in the parallel patent action we have filed in Canada. Progress requires that inventors be encouraged, as these innovations ultimately benefit the hair restoration field. Along with several surgical advances which I have patented, flared punches-whether you call them hybrid, everted, trumpet, saxophone, or oboe-have significantly improved our field and patient outcomes." In addition to these court victories against Dr Devroye and Devroye Instruments, another surgical instrument manufacturer has taken a license to practice the innovations claimed by Dr. U's asserted U.S. and European patents and related global rights.

Dr. Umar is a noted hair restoration surgeon, dermatologist, and clinical faculty member of the University of California at Los Angeles. An inventor of numerous patents, Dr. Umar is a pioneer and innovator in the field of hair replacement therapies.

Dr.UGraft Revolution Hair Transplant Systems-protected by Dr. U Devices' portfolio of granted patents and pending applications-are currently available for use in FUE procedures worldwide at ugraft.com.

*Dr. U Devices is represented by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP in connection with ongoing IP enforcement efforts in the United States and abroad.