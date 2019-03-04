Proceeds strengthen balance sheet and cash visibility

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company received €14 million through the second tranche disbursement of the non-dilutive loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which was originally announced on July 26, 2018.

Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the European Investment Bank said, "We are pleased to continue to support the development of Nanobiotix which is proceeding according to the planned roadmap. The Bank of the European Union supports innovation in Europe and especially in the medical sector, as shown by our partnership with Nanobiotix

Philippe Mauberna, Nanobiotix's Chief Financial Officer, said: "This second disbursement from the European Investment Bank of €14 million allows us to strengthen our balance sheet and the Group's cash visibility. This financing will allow us to advance our global development plan and continue the development of NBTXR3, a product candidate that could potentially benefit millions of patients.

This second tranche was disbursed on the basis of achieving the following criteria:

Determination of the recommended dose at 22% of the tumor volume for head and neck cancers treatment following end of Phase I clinical trial with NBTXR3

Positive evaluation of the clinical benefit/risk ratio of NBTXR3 in soft tissue sarcomas Phase III by the clinical expert mandated by the French medical device notified body, GMED

The financing agreement allows Nanobiotix to borrow up to €40 million, of which the final, third tranche of €10 million can be disbursed up until July 26, 2020, subject to achieving a set of agreed performance criteria. The transaction with Nanobiotix was made possible by the support of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). EFSI is the central pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe, under which the EIB Group and the European Commission aim to act as strategic partners to boost the European economy's competitiveness. This financing agreement will enable Nanobiotix to accelerate both the development of NBTXR3's clinical trial in head and neck cancers and support its European go-to-market strategy.

About NANOBIOTIX www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix's first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NanoXray, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's headquarters are in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in Spain and Germany.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forwardlooking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28, 2017 as well as in its 2017 annual financial report filed with the French Financial Markets Authority on March 29, 2018 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.

