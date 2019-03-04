Apple Aiming to Broaden Software BusinessThings are probably pretty busy these days at the Cupertino, California headquarters of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), but the frenzy may be based more on what to do next to re-energize the company rather than celebrating a game-changing innovation.Apple stock is currently trading and searching for some direction. AAPL stock fell to a 52-week low of $142.00 on January 3, 2019 and remains well below its record $233.47 on October 3, 2018.For Apple stock investors, it has been a frustrating year, as AAPL stock is down 0.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq..

