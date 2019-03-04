Nintex Acquires Robotic Process Automation Provider EnableSoft, Maker of Foxtrot RPA

Latest acquisition of RPA makes the Nintex Process Cloud the industry's most complete platform for managing, automating and optimising business processes with power and ease

LONDON, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced its acquisition of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provider EnableSoft, maker of Foxtrot RPA, to bring Nintex customers and partners powerful, easy-to-use RPA capabilities with the fastest time to value.

Among RPA vendors, Foxtrot RPA stands out for "Time to First Value" whether integrating existing processes or building bots from scratch. Thanks to Foxtrot's combination of both power and ease, the time it takes organisations to recognise real, tangible benefits is hours and days, rather than weeks or months. One US bank, which doubled its assets while keeping flat operations costs, attributes this success to its use of Foxtrot RPA.

"Acquiring EnableSoft Foxtrot RPA delivers on Nintex's strategic plan for offering the industry's most complete process platform to manage, automate and optimise business processes across all departments and industries," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Foxtrot RPA aligns perfectly with our product design principles: to make solutions that are powerful and easy to use, drive fast time to value, lowest total cost of ownership, and incredible satisfaction. Operations, IT and process professionals use the Nintex Process Cloud to quickly improve how people work, with clicks not code, to deliver robust and flexible solutions to help improve their operations and digitally transform their businesses."

Maureen Fleming, program vice president of IDC's Intelligent Process Automation research program, added, "RPA is perfect for breaking down a manual task into automatable steps, and workflow is great for connecting - or gluing - those steps together, ensuring they are completed correctly and able to advance to the next step in a larger business process. RPA and workflow work together to increase the volume of process work that can be automated, and now Nintex offers both."

Every company has repeatable processes and tasks that can benefit from automation like RPA. Foxtrot offers a platform to make the creation and deployment of RPA bots faster and easier than ever before making it cost effective, enabling a broader set of people and delivering rapid ROI. Foxtrot has gained significant traction in regulated industries, including financial services, banking and healthcare, because of its approach to RPA. Today hundreds of organisations turn to the Foxtrot platform to successfully automate their processes.

"Nintex is providing enterprises with a complete digital business platform that can handle everything from workflow and content automation to digital transaction management to the last mile of automation with RPA," said Aragon CEO Jim Lundy. "Nintex has transformed from its roots in workflow automation to becoming one of the most complete process platforms on the market today."

This latest acquisition from Nintex follows the company's strategic partnership in January 2019 with Adobe to bring native electronic signatures, Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign , to the Nintex Process Cloud as well as Nintex's acquisition of New Zealand-based visual process mapping provider Promapp in July 2018, all of which has been orchestrated since Thoma Bravo became the company's majority investor in March 2018.

"We discovered in a recent survey that over fifty percent of business and IT leaders need new application development and process automation tools to drive their digital businesses," said Carl Lehmann, Principal Analyst at 451 Research. "Next-generation automation environments, like the one offered by Nintex, will combine business workflow and robotic process automation tools into uniform digital automation platforms that empower enterprise workforces and rapidly enable digital business."

Headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and founded in 1995, EnableSoft created Foxtrot RPA to help enterprises amplify operational efficiency and lower human capital costs through automation.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

