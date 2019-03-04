Natuzzi S.p.A(NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company") announced today that it has regained compliance with the minimum average closing price criteria required by the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") for continued listing of the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs").

As previously disclosed, the Company received a notice from the NYSE on December 26, 2018 that the Company was not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards requiring a listed security to maintain a minimum average closing price of US$1.00 per security over a consecutive 30-trading-day period. On March 1, 2019, the Company received confirmation from the NYSE that it had regained compliance with continued listing standards after the average closing price for its ADRs for the consecutive 30-trading-day period ended February 28, 2019 exceeded US$1.00.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy's largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the Italian lifestyle best-known brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

