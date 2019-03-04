HH Global Acquires Alecom

MILAN, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alecom, a print and luxury brand marketing services provider, has been acquired by HH Global, in a deal agreed on 28 February 2019.

Alecom was established in 2000 and supports both corporate and luxury brands including Boiron, Dior, Hermes, Cartier and Tag Heuer.

The acquisition will deliver significant value to the clients of both HH Global and Alecom, through the strength of their combined proposition and scale. Existing Alecom clients will benefit from HH Global's world-wide reach, market-leading IP and significant support infrastructure, while HH Global are able to further enhance their offer to the global luxury brands sector and accelerate growth within their Italian business.

Alessandro Rampoldi, Managing Director - Alecom said: "This deal provides both Alecom and HH Global with clear opportunities to support and develop our client relationships. I am personally committed to the new entity and excited about the opportunities that await."

Robert MacMillan, Global CEO at HH Global explains: "We were impressed with the Alecom team, their client focus and their approach to managing complex, high-quality supply chains. This deal gives us enhanced capabilities in sourcing specialist items and adds considerable scale to our Italian business. We're excited about welcoming our new colleagues, and working with Alecom's prestigious clients."

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in 44 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilizes HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 1000 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471140/hh_global_Logo.jpg