The London-based network, HLB Global, expanded its operations in Brazil with the addition of another member firm focused on transaction advisory.

As of March 1, 2019, the company led by the founding Partners Paulo Crepaldi, Luiz Felipe Fleury and Eduardo Vaz, will be called HLB Deals Advisory. Acting in the consultancy segment since 2015, the Firm participated in more than 50 mergers and acquisitions since then, advising investment funds and clients in several segments.

HLB Deals Advisory team is comprised of multidisciplinary professionals with solid careers in the "Big Four."

Joining HLB Global is part of the strategy to position the firm as the best choice in the segment, adding value to clients and having the necessary experience to advise national and international companies.

"With mergers and acquisitions playing such an important role in a business's growth strategy, I'm pleased to welcome HLB Deals Advisory in Brazil to the network. Their knowledge and expertise will not only add value to our clients when doing cross border business, but will increase our strengths in the transaction advisory space."

About HLB

Founded in 1969, HLB is currently one of the largest business networks in the world. It is present in 153 countries, with 745 offices, and approximately 27,000 employees in 5 continents, providing services recognized for quality and relying on the most modern in the world in terms of technology and expertise in business consulting. HLB Global ranks 12th in the industry globally, with many of its member firms ranked in the top 10 in their respective countries.

Learn more about us and tell us what matters to you by visiting www.hlb.global or www.hlbbr.com

HLB refers to the HLB International network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.hlb.global/legal for further details.

2019 HLB Deals Advisory Ltda. All rights reserved.

View this news release online at:

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005099/pt

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005914/en/

Contacts:

Luiz Felipe Passos Fleury, Paulo Crepaldi or Eduardo Vaz

luiz.fleury@hlbbr.com / Paulo.crepaldi@hlbbr.com / Eduardo.vaz@hlbbr.com

+55(11) 4890 1234