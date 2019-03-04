Content infrastructure provider has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in content management workloads

Contentful, a leading content infrastructure for digital teams, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Contentful provides proven technology and deep expertise to help Digital Customer Experience customers by providing end-to-end solutions for all phases of the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle including: content management and marketing automation to engage prospects and customers with the right experience, effective and secure commerce solutions to create seamless buying experiences, and data analytics solutions to support decisions and retain customers.

Contentful provides content infrastructure for digital teams to power websites, apps, and devices. Achieving the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency differentiates Contentful as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on workloads based on Content Management. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We're thrilled our content infrastructure and expertise is recognized through this achievement and our membership in the AWS Partner Network," said Sascha Konietzke, CEO and cofounder of Contentful. "Contentful is purpose-built to integrate with the modern, cloud-based software stack, so leveraging AWS is a natural choice. We look forward to empowering customers to manage content more cohesively to deliver their digital products faster."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Contentful runs on AWS, using a number of different services including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Relational Database (Amazon RDS), Amazon CloudFront, and AWS Lambda. Contentful also offers a number of integrations that help increase the productivity of developers using both platforms. Development teams can connect directly to AWS services from within the Contentful web app, using a library of built-in webhook templates that include Amazon S3, Amazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS), and AWS Lambda.

Companies across virtually all industries, including Telus, Urban Outfitters, Spotify, Lyft, and Trunk Club use Contentful, powered by AWS, to modernize how content flows in their digital products.

"The business benefits are huge," said Ann Lau, Senior Product Manager at Xoom, a PayPal company, of making the move to Contentful. "We don't have to spend so many resources now just getting content out. It allows us to use our development resources much more wisely now."

Additional Information

Learn more about Contentful

Request a free trial

Follow @Contentful on Twitter

Explore resources on Github

ABOUT CONTENTFUL

Contentful provides the essential content infrastructure for digital products and experiences, making content accessible via APIs and editable in an intuitive web app. Companies including Spotify, Urban Outfitters, Red Bull, Jack in the Box, Xoom/Paypal, Lenovo, Nike and many others rely on Contentful to author, manage and deliver digital content to any channel or platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005165/en/

Contacts:

Chad Torbin

Chad@speakeasystrategies.com