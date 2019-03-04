iNewswire: BNSF Logistics Launches New Brand

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / MARCH 4, 2019 / BNSF Logistics, LLC, a technology and people-driven third-party logistics company, announced today a major rebranding that includes a renewed purpose to deliver what matters to its people, customers, carriers, and the communities it serves. The rebrand features a new brand story, website, and logo.

BNSF Logistics President Dan Curtis said, "We've had a tremendous year of transformational growth. Connecting our customers to the best people, resources, tools, and carriers has been at the core of our business since its inception. In 2018, we started on a journey to make BNSF Logistics an even better place to work for our people. Additionally, we've been creating technology solutions and tools that increase visibility into our customers' supply chains and automate cumbersome administrative processes. We are growing and adapting with our customers' needs, connecting dots for them that have never been connected. Updating our brand was the logical next step to reflect those profound changes."

The rebranding includes a top to bottom redesign of the company's brand story, logo, and website. The new look embraces bold, fresh colors balanced with simple graphics and iconography. The website has been completely overhauled to simplify navigation, streamline resources, and provide a better user experience while also highlighting the new brand assets.

"I love our new look. I think it's bold, clean, and is a significant change for our company. In addition to our logo and website, we also created a new brand story video that does an awesome job of encapsulating our purpose and emphasizing the promise and power of BNSF Logistics," Dan said.

View the new brand, website, and brand story at BNSFLogistics.com.

About BNSF Logistics

BNSF Logistics is a technology and people-driven third-party logistics company that delivers what matters - to our people, our customers, our carriers, and our communities. We are a growing company that dares to embrace imagination and combine it with deep experience and technology to provide smart, creative supply chain solutions that align with our customers' business needs and bring efficient, on-time, measurable results to their bottom line.

A subsidiary of Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, a Berkshire Hathaway company, BNSF Logistics specializes in movement of freight around the globe, leveraging uncommon service scope, resources, and financial depth. The company operates more than 25 offices throughout North America and has a network of Global Service Providers (GSPs) that have completed required due diligence and certified their understanding and willingness to comply with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

