Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bank, Promoting From Within

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / Blackhawk Bank is committed to its philosophy of growing talent from within the organization. On February 28, 2019, the bank promoted two employees to Executive Vice President and three employees to Senior Vice President.

Phyllis Oldenburg was promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer. For more than 22 years, Oldenburg has been the primary person in charge of building out the Bank's information technology platforms. She also oversees the data security and data integrity of the Bank. Todd James, Chairman & CEO of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., stated, "Phyllis is dedicated and extremely diligent and constantly strives to improve the Bank's IT operations and is responsive to suggestions for improvements." James continued, "Her leadership of the Bank's IT infrastructure and strategy has been pivotal and will continue to be critical to the Bank's ongoing success."

Todd Larson was promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer. Larson joined the Bank in 1998 as a commercial lender. He soon advanced to Senior Vice President and headed up Business Banking. Today, he oversees the Credit Department. James noted, "Todd's years of service and dedication to the organization has played an essential role in developing and maintaining the Bank's credit culture." He demonstrates a deep commitment and loyalty to Blackhawk, is truly vested in the Bank's financial success, and deserves the recognition that comes with the promotion to Executive Vice President," affirmed James.

Linda Palmer was promoted to Senior Vice President & Operations Manager. With nearly 17 years with Blackhawk Bank, she oversees the Deposit and Loan Operations teams and the Client Services Department. She is the primary contact to make sure the Bank's systems are working and transacting properly and efficiently. James observed, "Linda plays a crucial role in planning and executing the conversion of First National Bank of McHenry's accounts to Blackhawk Bank's core provider and auxiliary systems and her responsibilities continue to expand as we grow." Linda is very deserving of this promotion," he continued.

Tammy Zurfluh was promoted to Senior Vice President of Mortgage Banking. Before heading up the Mortgage Department, Zurfluh was a top producing Loan Originator for Blackhawk Bank. Her experience and leadership abilities made her the perfect candidate to focus on department-wide responsibilities. "Tammy has done an exceptional job leading the department, contributing to Blackhawk Bank becoming number one in mortgage market share in 2018," commented Dave Adkins, President and CEO of Blackhawk Bank. "She developed an outstanding team and they appreciate her leadership," he added.

Andy Williams was promoted to Senior Vice President & Senior Leader - Business Banking. Williams has been with the Bank for 14 years. He began his career in the Mortgage Department to learn the business and utilize his sales experience. From there, he moved into Business Banking, where his enthusiasm and empathy for helping clients made him a market leader and a leader within Blackhawk Bank. In his new role, Williams supports the continued building of sales skills throughout the Business Banking team. "The need for ongoing development of skills with the growth we have been experiencing and the potential for additional expansion indicates the need for a full-time sales leader and coach," stated Adkins. "No one is better suited and more deserving of this opportunity than Andy is," he observed.

About Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank and First National Bank of McHenry. Blackhawk Bank operates eight full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in south central Wisconsin and north central Illinois along the I-90 corridor from Elgin, Illinois, to Janesville, Wisconsin. First National Bank of McHenry operates three full-service banking centers in McHenry, Richmond, and Island Lake, Illinois. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

About Blackhawk Bank

Established in 1881, Blackhawk Bank has served individuals, families and business owners for 138 years. The Bank operates eight full-service banking centers in Beloit and Janesville, Wisconsin and in Rockford, Belvidere, Machesney Park, and Roscoe, Illinois. The Bank also operates a Business Banking Center in Elgin, Illinois and a Mortgage Processing Center in Roscoe, Illinois. Complete information about Blackhawk Bank can be found at www.blackhawkbank.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions; success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers.

Further information is available on the company's website at www.blackhawkbank.com .

CONTACT:

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

Todd J. James, Chairman & CEO

tjames@blackhawkbank.com

Mary King McGovern, SVP & CFO

mmcgovern@blackhawkbank.com

Phone: (608) 364-8911

SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538025/Blackhawk-Bank-Promoting-From-Within