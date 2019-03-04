First Time in Japan: Tasty Goods by Brand «Made in Moscow» Bring to FOODEX JAPAN 2019

MOSCOW, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FOODEX JAPAN is the largest food and beverage exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region, taking place from March 5 to 8 at the Makuhari Messe Exhibition Center in Chiba, Japan. According to the organizers, FOODEX JAPAN 2019 will attract 3500 exhibitors from 78 countries and 85000 visitors. The participation of Moscow manufacturers is organized by the Moscow Export Center, and they will bring their best products to Japan, thanks to the support of the Moscow government.

The food industry is one of the most important parts of the Moscow economy. For the ongoing initiatives of the Government of Moscow, every year, the Russian capital increases the pace of food production and the share of participation in world trade. Participation in FOODEX JAPAN is a unique opportunity for Moscow manufacturers to meet directly with buyers from Japan and from all over the world. Within the framework of the food products exhibition FOODEX Japan 2019, Moscow manufacturers will present products from 11 leading and export-oriented companies of the food industry at the branded stand Made in Moscow. Moscow participants will present various food products: lollipops, jams, honey soufflés, handmade chocolates of premium varieties of chocolate, nuts, dried fruit and confectionery, healthy food products (dietary, diabetic), cereal products with fruits and vegetables, premium natural mineral water, coffee.

The Moscow food industry is one of the most promising export destinations. Moscow Export Center considers the Asian region to be one of the most promising export markets. By the end of 2018, Moscow ranks first in terms of the NOE ($820.4 million) to Japan. Participation of Moscow's manufacturers at the branded stand Made in Moscow at the Japanese exhibition FOODEX Japan 2019 will give a positive result, will lead to an increase in the volume of export flow and the conclusion of new contracts. Participation in international exhibitions contributes to the development of the state's export strategy, an increase in commodity circulation between Moscow and Tokyo, as well as the strengthening of economic ties between the two countries.