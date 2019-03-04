Licensed Crypto Exchange Covesting Announces the First Listing on the Platform

GIBRALTAR, March. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending a long-time developing an algorithm for token assessment and listing procedures, Covesting , a Europe-based licensed digital currency exchange and professional trading platform offering a secure and technologically advanced infrastructure for investors and traders worldwide, has announced its first listing on the platform.DigiByte token becomes the first ever listing under the supervision of Covesting and GFSC.

DGB/BTC and DGB/ETH pairs are now available for trading on Covesting. Fiat pairs will be introduced at a later date.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a rapidly growing global blockchain with a focus on cybersecurity for digital payments & decentralized applications. Over 5 years, DigiByte has become the world's fastest, longest and most decentralized UTXO blockchain today.

About Covesting

Covesting is a global fintech company launched by former Saxo Bank traders, registered and incorporated in Gibraltar. Covesting is building an ultimate cryptocurrency trading infrastructure that includes a licensed digital asset exchange, copy-trading platform, aggregated order book and fiat/crypto gateway fully compliant with strict requirements of European regulators. Covesting has become one of the first companies in the world to receive a Distributed Ledger Technology License (DLT) from regulatory authorities in Gibraltar. Covesting's products and services meet needs of both neophyte investors and professional traders covering a wide range of cryptocurrency trading aspects, from education and market analysis to liquidity aggregation, copy-trading and algorithmic order execution.

