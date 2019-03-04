MDR Category Creator eSentire and Game-Changer Chronicle Partner to Provide Modern Approach to Security

Partnership brings together unprecedented machine-scale cybersecurity data with the leading experts in Managed Detection and Response

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) , is partnering with Chronicle to provide managed services for its Backstory platform, the company announced today during the RSA Conference 2019. Backstory is a global platform designed to help enterprise customers analyze the massive amounts of security telemetry they generate every year. Together, eSentire and Chronicle will provide clients with unmatched capabilities for threat hunting and incident investigation.

Traditional security solutions lack the visibility, intelligence, scale and speed to keep pace with the increasing complexity of cyber threats, resulting in an ever-growing need for MDR. Category creator eSentire provides organizations with human expertise at machine scale and dedicated threat detection and response, which helps customers remain secure from known and unknown threats across their entire attack surface.

"Chronicle and eSentire share the same vision of applying innovative solutions and services to protect the wide distribution of business-critical information across dynamically evolving environments," said Kerry Bailey, CEO, eSentire. "In a world of not if, but when breaches take place, solutions and services that can scale, provide visibility and integrate with reliable external threat intelligence are critical for expert security analysts to make real-time decisions to protect data."

"Many organizations look to managed services companies, such as eSentire, to protect corporate infrastructure and information from attacks," said Magali Bohn, head of alliances, Chronicle. "Working with eSentire enables us to offer Backstory to a larger set of organizations, and through eSentire's security expertise, bring a more effective solution to market."

About eSentire:

eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) , keeps organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $5.7 trillion AUM in the financial sector alone, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire .

