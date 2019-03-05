NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408

TOKYO, Mar 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. and NTT DOCOMO ASIA Pte. Ltd. have begun a trial online service to update parents and kindergarten staff about the locations of kindergarten buses on Singapore's roadways. The service is based on DOCOMO's Location Net service.The trial is being conducted from March 5 to 15 in collaboration with Japanese Kindergarten Singapore Pte. Ltd., and Konohana International Pte. Ltd., which manages Konohana Kindergarten.In Singapore, school buses are a common and safe mode of transportation for kindergarten children. However, there are frequent pick up and drop off delays due to traffic jams caused by sudden cloudbursts, roadway construction and detours. Such delays create burdens for parents waiting with/for their children at bus stops, and for kindergarten staff who must handle frequent inquiries from concerned parents.During the trial, the school buses will transmit location information via a mobile network to the Location Net server, which parents and kindergarten employees will access via smartphones loaded with compatible Google Chrome or Safari browsers.Location Net service is one of many solutions DOCOMO has created through its TOPGUNTM project, where hybrid teams, which include customers and the company's R&D and corporate divisions, are developing practical and innovative solutions to meet specific needs.Based on insights gained from the trial in Singapore, DOCOMO and DOCOMO ASIA will seek to promote Location Net in the greater Asian market.About NTT DOCOMO ASIANTT DOCOMO ASIA Pte. Ltd. (UEN number: 201228945N), a Singapore-based subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, provides mobile solutions and conducts research aimed at developing new business opportunities in Singapore and neighboring countries in Asia. Based on shared values with NTT DOCOMO, NTT DOCOMOASIA is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with business partners, by driving forward with global ICT-related solutions that change the way people work. For more information, please visit http://www.docomo-asia.com/index_en.html.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.