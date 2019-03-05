



NEW YORK, Mar 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Team Penske and Hitachi Group announced a continuation of their partnership for the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season.Team Penske will enter its 53rd year of racing competition in 2019, and Hitachi is proud to carry on its dynamic relationship with Team Penske for the eighth-consecutive season.Team Penske and Hitachi have shared success both on and off the track since becoming partners in 2012. After a productive five-year relationship with three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, Hitachi was paired with 2017 IndyCar Series Champion Josef Newgarden beginning with the 2018 season. This year, the familiar Hitachi branding will adorn Newgarden's No. 2 Dallara/Chevrolet for eight of the 17 IndyCar Series races.Newgarden tied for the series lead in wins (three) and poles (four) with Hitachi in 2018, elevating his career stats to include 10 wins, six poles and the series championship just two years ago. "I can't wait for the 2019 season to start," said Newgarden. "We learned a lot at the Circuit of the Americas test in February and we'll apply that to the No. 2 Hitachi Chevrolet. I'm confident in the data we collected as a team and I'm sure we'll start the year strong." He added, "Hitachi is a great partner for the whole team. I'm excited they're back with us this season and I'm ready to represent them on track at St. Pete and all season long."Hitachi will also continue as an associate sponsor for Team Penske's other IndyCar Series entries - the Dallara/Chevrolets driven by 2016 IndyCar Champion Simon Pagenaud, and 2014 Champion and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power."Hitachi has been a terrific partner with Team Penske and we appreciate how the company has grown with our program and continued to take us in new directions," said Penske Corporation Founder and Chairman Roger Penske. "We are all excited for the start of the 2019 INDYCAR season and we are in position to have a great 2019 with Josef racing the No. 2 Hitachi Chevy, beginning with the opening race on the Streets of St. Petersburg."The activation strategy around the Hitachi / Team Penske partnership includes event marketing and execution at key events and industry shows across the globe, in addition to unique at-track experiences and creative social media integration with Hitachi and its partners. "The sponsorship with Team Penske continues to provide the Hitachi Group with a tremendous opportunity to leverage the success of a great IndyCar racing team, as well as to co-create with a global leader in transportation and logistics - Penske Corporation," said Hitachi, Ltd. President & CEO Toshiaki Higashihara. "Since 2012, Hitachi has been able to leverage digital and IoT technologies to help Penske build a successful racing team and also optimize other aspects of their business. Partnering with Penske puts Hitachi in a strong position to continue to build our global brand around Hitachi's Social Innovation Business.""I've been engaged in the partnership with Penske as a reprentative within Hitachi since 2012. The last 8 years of IndyCar sponsorship with Team Penske has formed a win-win relationship for Hitachi, both on and off the race track, and we truly value the partnership that Hitachi and Team Penske have built," said Rob Sharpe, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. "Racing is a natural fit for our Automotive Systems business, and we look forward to expanding the awareness of the Hitachi brand through motorsports in the 2019 IndyCar Series."The 2019 IndyCar Series season begins Sunday, March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. The race will be broadcast on NBCSN beginning at 12:30 PM EST.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.