NEXT Biometrics Partners With East-Asian Card Manufacturer to Launch Biometric Smart Card Solutions

OSLO, Norway, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced that it has signed an agreement with another Asian smart card manufacturer, which holds certifications by local and international payment brands, to launch contact-based and dual interface biometric smart cards in the region.

"The agreement is another important step towards building a strong network with leading players in the smart card ecosystem to commercialize biometric dual interface technology in the banking sector and beyond," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

Independent research estimates that EMV* payment card shipments reached almost 3 billion units at the end of 2018, of which Asia Pacific again took the major share. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain a leading growth position in the adoption of EMV payment card technology over the coming years.

*EMV is a global standard aimed at facilitating worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions. EMV stands for Europay, Mastercard and Visa - the three companies which created the standard.

